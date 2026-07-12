Constantin von Hoffmeister reveals the ten measures the AfD says it will implement immediately if it takes power in Saxony-Anhalt.

Two months before the state elections, the AfD Saxony-Anhalt presented its clear and ambitious 100-Day Program at the state party conference in Magdeburg. The party stood united and confident of success, showing the strength and determination that come from listening closely to the concerns of ordinary citizens.

This ten-point plan offers a practical roadmap for immediate action. Should the AfD assume government responsibility, it will put these measures into practice right away. The program reflects sound judgment rooted in German reality and common sense. It focuses on restoring order, protecting the homeland, and putting citizens first. Far from extreme ideas, it brings forward sensible reforms that many Germans have long desired, expressed with direct clarity.

What are the ten points? Read on to find out!