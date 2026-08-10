Actualize Your Worldview
Be a courageous dissident!
Different utopian visions with one thing in common. Pushing against the prescribed normative system. May the best dissident ideology win. Adam, host of Mainstream Dissident and owner of MSD Media Works, gives the first speech of the night at the “Multipolarity and the Global Reset” event held in New York City on July 18, 2026, in his first public speaking appearance.
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