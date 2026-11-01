Konstantin Malofeev on why a Russian strike in space would crush American global dominance.

A new report from the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, “Challenges to Security in Space,” has been published. The report focuses on the potential use of nuclear weapons by Russia to destroy thousands of satellites in orbit.

The authors point out that three weeks before the start of the special military operation, Russia launched the “Kosmos-2553” satellite to test the effects of space radiation on electronic systems. It was placed in an unusual, isolated orbit and went out of control three years later. This is considered indirect evidence that Russia is conducting experiments and tests.

The detonation of a nuclear charge in space would create an electromagnetic pulse capable of disrupting the operation of satellites even at a significant distance from the epicenter.

This could lead to a rapid and sudden loss or degradation of thousands of satellites operated by countries and companies around the world, as well as vital services in areas such as communications, navigation, science, meteorology, commerce, and national security.

In Britain, they have already calculated that at least 18% of the economy will be affected. And for them, money is the ultimate value. They are losing it right now: the Western markets are collapsing. Intel’s stock price fell by 30%, Alphabet’s by 19%, and the NASDAQ as a whole experienced its largest single-day decline since June. Imagine how much more fun things will get if SpaceX’s stock price plummets by 90%.

Such a collapse in financial markets would create a snowball effect. Funds and banks, as well as other inflated digital corporations with fantastical multi-trillion dollar valuations, would follow SpaceX. A mass of devalued American stocks would trigger a mass exodus from the dollar by sovereign funds around the world. The dollar would become an undesirable currency. Pax Americana would deflate.

Let there be an orbital strike. Let there be a crushing victory!

(Translated from the Russian)

Share

Leave a comment