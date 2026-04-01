Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
5d

That might work, but only after Trump is removed from office. Iran won't negotiate with any of his negotiators, for good reason.

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Stefano's avatar
Stefano
4d

What about Israel? What does Iran want? I think part of the problem is Americans believing they're part of the solution.

I don't think Americans have understood this war, as things stand and if it gets worse, marks the end of the Unipolar world since 1991.

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