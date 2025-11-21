The project proposed by the United States—although its final version does not yet exist—is completely unacceptable to Zelensky and the EU. For them, it amounts to capitulation and defeat. The globalists are in panic mode and, of course, they will try to sabotage this plan.

Yet the point is that for us it is also, rather, a trap. It is not simply that Kiev has not been taken; even our constitutional territories have not been liberated. At the same time, the West simply intends to use the pause in order to prepare for a new war more thoroughly and calmly, and to halt our advance. As for us, for reasons that seem utterly insurmountable, we are entirely incapable of using peacetime to prepare for war. We have never been able to. Russians prepare for war only when it is already underway. Right now, in fact, that is exactly what we are doing. The moment an end to the war is announced, all preparations will immediately cease.

There is a saying: “A man doesn’t cross himself until the thunder claps.” And even when the thunder claps, he still does not do it right away.

That is why we have something in common with the EU and even—Lord forgive us—with Ukraine. Trump’s plan is absolutely useless to us. They want to die; we want to win. That is a sensible approach. And that is exactly how things ought to continue.

(Translated from the Russian)